Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OXY stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

