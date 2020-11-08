Oncorus, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 11th (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus’ (NASDAQ:ONCR) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 11th. Oncorus had issued 5,800,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ONCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ONCR opened at $20.22 on Friday. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Luke Evnin acquired 151,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm acquired 173,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

