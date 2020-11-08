Oncorus, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 11th (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus’ (NASDAQ:ONCR) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Oncorus had issued 5,800,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Oncorus’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Oncorus stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Luke Evnin bought 151,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

