Orion Oyj Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORINY opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Orion Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.63.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

