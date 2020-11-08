Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Oxford BioMedica in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford BioMedica’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

OXBDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford BioMedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $10.40 on Friday. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

