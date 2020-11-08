Palantir Technologies Inc’s (NYSE:PLTR) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 9th. Palantir Technologies had issued 257,135,415 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,864,231,759 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During Palantir Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

PLTR opened at $13.83 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

In related news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $111,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at $62,337,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $14,225,835.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

