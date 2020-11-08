Palantir Technologies Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Palantir Technologies had issued 257,135,415 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,864,231,759 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During Palantir Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR opened at $13.83 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

In related news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $57,346,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.