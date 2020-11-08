Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRMRF. CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $2.16 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $288.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

