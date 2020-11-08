Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Cut to $23.50

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

PARXF stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

