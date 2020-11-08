Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $388.12 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $399.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.52, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.31.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.50.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

