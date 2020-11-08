Pendal Group Limited Acquires 836 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

AEP stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

