Pendal Group Limited Acquires Shares of 8,307 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $54,948,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,229,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682,967 shares of company stock valued at $189,796,927 over the last 90 days.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of PINS opened at $64.74 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

