Pendal Group Limited Buys Shares of 1,960 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $210.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

