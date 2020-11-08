Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 167,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.78.

DECK stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $280.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $5,937,001. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

