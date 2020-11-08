Pendal Group Limited Has $454,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $126.27. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

