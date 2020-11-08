Pendal Group Limited Invests $244,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

