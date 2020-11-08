Pendal Group Limited Invests $260,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AECOM by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,200.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of AECOM by 209.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AECOM by 94.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 8.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

