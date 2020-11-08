Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in FMC were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.