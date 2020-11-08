Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

