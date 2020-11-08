Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 148,187 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 340.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 194.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

