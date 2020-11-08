Pendal Group Limited Raises Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 365.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.30.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $302.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.67. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $306.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

