Pendal Group Limited Sells 14,209 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Hologic were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after buying an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after buying an additional 378,729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hologic by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after buying an additional 573,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,797,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.81.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

