Pendal Group Limited Sells 2,826 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,116 shares of company stock valued at $856,605. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $127.12 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

