Pendal Group Limited Takes $320,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional grew its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

