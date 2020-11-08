Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lear by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 35,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.81.

Lear stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

