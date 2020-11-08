Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quidel by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after acquiring an additional 219,881 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after acquiring an additional 124,688 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.74 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,095 and sold 20,353 shares valued at $5,494,082. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.