Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s share price fell 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.02. 843,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 584,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $1,867,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $1,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

