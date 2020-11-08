Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading Up 0.9%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.31 and last traded at $146.31. Approximately 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -304.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58.

About Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

