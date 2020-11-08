Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 22,108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,791.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.