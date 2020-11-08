Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,594 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

