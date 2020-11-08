Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.91. 596,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,460,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $877.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares acquired 6,758,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $25,006,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $39,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,640.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

