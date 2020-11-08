Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 12th

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, November 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $0.67 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.