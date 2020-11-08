Precision Drilling Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 12th (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of PDS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

