Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to $103.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRBZF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Premium Brands stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $79.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

