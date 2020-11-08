Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to $112.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRBZF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

PRBZF stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

