Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

