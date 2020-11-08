Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 197,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 166,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

