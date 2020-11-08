Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

