Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $175.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $107.20 and a 1 year high of $177.71.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.