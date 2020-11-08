Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,217,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.34.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.