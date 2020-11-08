Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

