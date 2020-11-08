Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NYSE ETN opened at $109.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

