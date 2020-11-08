Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

IYY opened at $175.04 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $159.18.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

