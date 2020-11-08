Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cigna by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.10.

Cigna stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average is $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $12,907,569 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

