Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

