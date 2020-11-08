Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Progress Software worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $107,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger acquired 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $38.71 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

