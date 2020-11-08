ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

CLIX opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

