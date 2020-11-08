Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

