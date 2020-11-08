Prudential PLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Workday by 14.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

WDAY stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.