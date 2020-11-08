Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,802,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

